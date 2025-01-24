Liberia: South Easterners Are Suffering

Sen. Bartekwa describes unbearable living conditions in southeastern Liberia.

Just one year after a son of the southeast left power, the plights of citizens in the southeastern part of the country are once more in the news.

Grand Kru County Senator Numene T. H. Bartekwa, Jr has decried unbearable living conditions of citizens in the Southeastern part of the country, particularly Grand Kru County.

He said it was time that the Liberian Government erected a checkpoint to the bad road connectivity in the region to halt skyrocketing prices.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at his Capitol Building office, Senator Bartekwa said currently, southeastern Liberia, mainly Grand Kru County, is completely cut off from infrastructure development, investment, and trade due to the lack of roads, something he described as troubling for the region.

According to him, there is no road from Sinoe, Maryland, and River Gee to Grand Kru because the roads are closed, thereby leading to prices of commodities on the market in the county to skyrocket, with a 25kg bag of rice now sold for LD$7000-6000, gasoline LD$1,600.

Sen. Bartekwa said that, as if that was not enough, the entire county could only boast of fourteen police officers who provided security and responded to crimes while appealing to the government to pay attention to the suffering of the people of far-to-reach countries.

As of the 2008 Census, Grand Kru County had a population of 109,342. The same figure was reported for the 2022 census, making it the third-least populous county in Liberia.

According to Sen. Bartekwa, the inaccessibility of the county has made it an unfavorable investment destination for investors. Investors found in the area are predominantly small-scale and illegal miners.

He said that when he engaged investors to invest in the internet, communications, and other commercial banks, people would express interest but would not go due to bad road networks.

Sen. Batekwa says this also applies to people assigned in the county to teach and other civil servants. He said they usually leave the county and return to Monrovia after employment due to the harsh living conditions.

" Our country's development has been delayed for too long, so we have to create a cut-off point. We want to challenge this government to provide the cut-off point and redeem the people from the situation they are faced with. When I was at the lower house, I requested the government, based on the difficulties and constraints our people are going through, to at least muster the courage and credit about US$2 billion to redeem those isolated counties faced with major road challenges," the senator urged.

According to him, every rainy season, those counties, especially those from Southeastern Liberia, suffer from road accessibility, infrastructure, and price stability, something he said continues to increase the suffering of the people.

He disclosed that with the massive support that the international community is currently trying to provide to Liberia, it's necessary that, first and foremost, the government prioritizes the country's road development infrastructure.

" I want to thank the government of Liberia, headed by President Joseph N. Boakai and his ministers in the economic sector, for their efforts to attract foreign support to the government. As all of you have been following, Liberia was qualified for the MCC compass due to the past government effort, which gave us access to the condition to get US500 million. Also, because of the sustained engagement with IMF, we were told that the government had been given a credit facility of US$200m" he added.

According to him, recently, a team from the World Bank was also in country and expressed commitment towards Liberia's energy development sector, something he described as welcoming.-Edited by Othello B. Garblah.