Namibia: Hino 700 Truck Thrives As a Cattle Bus

The latest Hino 700 truck is excelling as a cattle transporter in several districts around Namibia. It was first launched in South Africa in 2023, and now has proven its worth in the Namibian agricultural sector over challenging routes.

This specific Hino 700 is fitted with a custom-built trailer for hauling cattle, manufactured by Motor Body Construction out of Johannesburg. With this trailer, the Hino 700 is capable of carrying up to 22 tons. This translates to a maximum of 33 slaughter oxen, but it can carry up to 56 smaller oxen split between the truck and the trailer.

The truck has been used mostly in the Omaheke region, serving cattle farms in the Gobabis district but it has also been carrying cattle across the country from Otjiwarongo and Outjo in the central areas to farms in the Karas, Erongo, and Kunene regions due to its reliability on Namibian roads which typically require dual-purpose haulage on both tar and gravel roads. On average over therse different types of terrain the Hino 700 has returned a lean fuel consumption of 2.6 km per litre.

The custom-fitted Hino 700 was built to order for Gobabis Toyota, and is operated by dealer principal Theo Redelinghuys. He said, "Gobabis Hino realised that a solution was needed to assist cattle farmers who have an ageing fleet of trucks and trailers to take their livestock from far-flung farms on unpaved roads to market."

Further, Redelinghuys noted "The competitive Hino 700 is proving ideal for this type of operation with a rear axle design that provides diff-lock and cross-lock. It also has advanced driver safety features, and the Hino brand's attributes of quality, durability, and reliability."