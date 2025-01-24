Namibia: Hino 700 Truck Thrives As a Cattle Bus

22 January 2025
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The latest Hino 700 truck is excelling as a cattle transporter in several districts around Namibia. It was first launched in South Africa in 2023, and now has proven its worth in the Namibian agricultural sector over challenging routes.

This specific Hino 700 is fitted with a custom-built trailer for hauling cattle, manufactured by Motor Body Construction out of Johannesburg. With this trailer, the Hino 700 is capable of carrying up to 22 tons. This translates to a maximum of 33 slaughter oxen, but it can carry up to 56 smaller oxen split between the truck and the trailer.

The truck has been used mostly in the Omaheke region, serving cattle farms in the Gobabis district but it has also been carrying cattle across the country from Otjiwarongo and Outjo in the central areas to farms in the Karas, Erongo, and Kunene regions due to its reliability on Namibian roads which typically require dual-purpose haulage on both tar and gravel roads. On average over therse different types of terrain the Hino 700 has returned a lean fuel consumption of 2.6 km per litre.

The custom-fitted Hino 700 was built to order for Gobabis Toyota, and is operated by dealer principal Theo Redelinghuys. He said, "Gobabis Hino realised that a solution was needed to assist cattle farmers who have an ageing fleet of trucks and trailers to take their livestock from far-flung farms on unpaved roads to market."

Further, Redelinghuys noted "The competitive Hino 700 is proving ideal for this type of operation with a rear axle design that provides diff-lock and cross-lock. It also has advanced driver safety features, and the Hino brand's attributes of quality, durability, and reliability."

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.