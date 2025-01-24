Kenya: Murkomen Faults CJ Koome for Going 'Too Public' On Recall of 3 Bodyguards

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has criticized Chief Justice Martha Koome's handling of the recall of three officers of her security detail citing the leaking of a letter to the press.

Speaking in Kwale during the launch of the National Government Administration Unit, a formation assigned to national administration officials, Murkomen claimed that he had learned of some details through the media rather than through direct communication.

He explained that he had spoken with CJ Koome about the issue and had promised to address it, only for her to escalate the matter publicly.

"I thought we had sorted out this issue. I only saw a letter, which was supposed to be addressed to me, in the news. This is not how such matters should [be] handled," Murkomen said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, our Chief Justice went too public about this issue. I want to assure you that I have an excellent relationship with the Chief Justice--unless, on her side, she has an issue. The IG and I have no problem with her."

Murkomen commented on the matter hours after the the Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association (KMJA) confirmed reinstatement of security detail of the seven aSupreme Court judges, including Koome.

32-member detail

He denied a plot to undermine the CJ or the Judiciary.

The CS added that Koome is among the most protected public officials, with thrity-two police officers assigned to her detail, far exceeding the six officers outlined in the official manual.

Murkomen clarified that the movement of officers was due to promotions and subsequent training requirements--a routine process within the National Police Service.

"I sympathize with the Inspector General (IG), Douglas Kanja, and the Chief Justice. I saw the CJ had complained about the promotion of police officers attached to her and their subsequent reassignment for training," said Murkomen.

Murkomen said the promotions only affected three officers in Koome's detail.

"For the comfort of the country, even after the reassignment of three officers, the Chief Justice still has twenty-nine officers, including seven drivers [who are] also police officers," he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Murkomen assured CJ Koome and the Judiciary of continued support and cooperation.

"I want to assure the Chief Justice and the country that there is no scheme or motive to deny her security. The National Police Service is fully committed to guaranteeing the protection of the Chief Justice and all our judges, as enshrined in the Constitution."

The CS called for unity and teamwork in addressing such administrative matters, emphasizing the need to uphold public confidence in government institutions.