Mauritius: Minister Boolell Outlines the Prospects of Blue Economy for Mauritius

Mauritius' immense blue economy potential was at the forefront of discussions that the Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell, had with a delegation of representatives of the European Union (EU), this morning in Port-Louis. The delegation was led by EU's Ambassador to Mauritius, Mr Oskar Benedikt.

In a statement following the meeting, Dr Boolell underpinned Government's strategy of viewing the blue economy in a wider context to fully harness its huge potential. He stressed that all ocean-based projects should be made bankable, underlining EU's willingness to provide financial assistance for these endeavours.

He, moreover, spoke of the importance to harness the support of neighbouring countries with regard to the setting up of a Fishing Port, which, according to him, can be given a regional dimension.

Speaking about the empowerment of the fishermen community, Minister Boolell advocated the provision of training on maritime security and off lagoon fishing. As for the new generation of fishermen, they should be provided with the means to operate in the semi-industrial fishing field, he said.

Besides, referring to the abundance of tuna in the country's Exclusive Economic Zone, the Minister termed it as a highly valuable product that needs to be harvested through enhanced sustainable development in the sector. The exportation of tuna to Europe is potentially the backbone of the economic boost in the sector, he affirmed.

On that score, the Minister called on collaborative work with the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission to secure a green stock of Tuna and prevent a depletion of stock.

Dr Boolell furthermore stated that the blue economy is closely intertwined with the green economy while highlighting that the former is poised to boost the country's economy by propelling simultaneous growth in other sectors.