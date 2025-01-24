Nigeria: Comply With Niwa Regulations, Security Expert, Omotuwa, Tells S / West Vessel Owners

Vessels owners in the South West, have been asked to ensure timely payment of their tolls and passages to the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

A renowned security expert and Managing Director/CEO of EEL Security Nigeria Limited, Akogun Job Omotuwa, said this in a statement issued.

Recall that Eel Security Nigeria Limited, was just awarded a contract by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to oversee the security of inland waterways in the South West region.

Omotuwa, in the statement, said that the "partnership was facilitated through a collaboration with My Destiny Global Services Limited.

According to him "EEL Security Nigeria Limited is now tasked with safeguarding the inland waterways in the region, generating revenue from vessels operating on these routes, and enforcing compliance with toll and passage fee payments.

"The company is also empowered to apprehend and take legal action against defaulters, as stipulated by law.

Omotuwa expressed gratitude to NIWA and My Destiny Global Services Limited for "entrusting my company with this critical assignment and assured stakeholders of efficient and effective service delivery.

"Our team is fully committed to facilitating seamless collection processes that are aligned with your business needs.

EEL Security Nigeria Limited has established offices at 19, Chris Otulana Crescent, Lekki, Lagos, and Etugbo Community, Ilaje Local Government Area, Ondo State, to support prompt payment and compliance with financial obligations.

Omotuwa, urged all Stakeholders "to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations to avoid legal repercussions.

He equally appealed for the support and cooperation of all parties involved and promises to "make EEL Security Nigeria Limited a model of professionalism and excellence in the sector.