Ethiopia Actively Engaged in BRICS, Says Expert in Foreign Policy

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia is actively working to benefit from the BRICS bloc, which has become a significant platform for expressing multilateral voices, Professor Brook Hailu said.

The bloc, initially founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China under the name "BRIC" expanded in 2010 to "BRICS", with the inclusion of South Africa.

Experts in the field emphasize the significant economic role this alliance plays for developing countries.

Professor Brook, an expert in foreign policy and diplomacy stated that joining groups like BRICS not only enhances political and economic capabilities but also strengthens diplomatic influence.

The bloc representing 40 percent of the world's population and over 30 percent of the global economy also presents a substantial opportunity, especially for the development needs of emerging economies, he explained.

The professor added that the growing interest from populous and economically strong nations in joining the coalition will further bolster BRICS's potential.

According to him, Ethiopia has been actively working to benefit from the BRICS, which is increasingly becoming a key platform for expressing multilateralism.

He noted that as the bloc represents one-third of the world's population, it is attracting attention from various parts of the globe.

Ethiopia is also actively participating in the coalition to seize this opportunity and meet its development needs, Professor Brook stated.

He further pointed out that agreements on trade and investment among BRICS member states will enhance trade exchange between the countries.

The effort Ethiopia has been exerting to further enhance its role in the bloc should be strengthened, the professor stressed.

Ethiopia officially joined BRICS at the 15th summit held in South Africa in 2023.

At the time, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates also became members of the bloc.