Zimbabwe: Govt Targets 1,000 Presidential Scholarship Beneficiaries

AT LEAST 1 000 students are set to benefit from the Presidential Scholarship Programme this year.

The programme which is part of President Mnangagwa's initiative, has seen a number of students who are less privileged benefiting countrywide.

The initiative is expected to propel the country towards vision 2030 targeting a prosperous upper-middle income economy through efficient human capital development and an industrialised country.

Officially opening the Study in India Education Fair 2025- Zimbabwe exhibition organised Ties Global Services Private Limited, executive director Presidential Scholarship Programme Mr Raymore Machingura said the initiative was targeting at least 1000 students who will benefit as part of efforts of bolstering industrialisation in order to attain a prosperous upper-middle economy.

The event which was aimed at educating advanced level students on selection of subjects which will suit careers of their passion when proceeding to university level, saw pupils from various schools converging in Harare yesterday.

More than 10 institutions from India were represented for the career guidance.

Mr Machingura highlighted that the Government was targeting STEM based programmes, insisting this was at the core of President Mnangagwa's message of ensuring production in the country.

"We are targeting 900 to 1000 students this year in the area of medical and engineering. Another area that is critical to the future development of Zimbabwe is STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education," said Mr Machingura.

"A country without production cannot go anywhere, this is the reason why President Mnangagwa emphasises on production in most of his messages," he said.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador, Mr Bramha Kumar paid a courtesy call to Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri at her Defence House offices yesterday.

Zimbabwe and India have committed to defence and security cooperation, in a move aimed at boosting security between the two nations.

The two discussed various defence areas include training exchange programmes that will see security forces from the two nations interacting in various fields of mutual cooperation such as exchange of military intelligence, joint military exercises, military sports, social and cultural activities and exchange and transfer of military technology and skills.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the meeting was a milestone achievement in the history of bilateral relations between the two nations, which started during the fight against colonialism decades ago.

"Our meeting today (yesterday) demonstrates the seriousness we attach to the historical relations between our two countries, which were nurtured long ago," she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said she has been invited to India next month to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the two nations.

Amb Kumar concurred saying relationship between the two nations continue to grow from strength to strength.