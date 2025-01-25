Congo-Kinshasa: Risch on M23 Rebels Advancement Towards Congo Regional Capital

One of the sites for people displaced by escalating violence in North Kivu near Goma, the provincial capital.

press release

Washington, DC — U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statement on reports that M23 rebels are advancing towards Goma, a regional capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"The M23 must immediately stop their advance on Goma, and all parties must cease hostilities, restore unhindered humanitarian access, and honor their commitments under the Luanda process. The Biden administration's failure to hold parties accountable for past violations has emboldened actors behind this current round of fighting.

The conflict in Eastern Congo has displaced millions, caused widespread atrocities—particularly against women and children—and destabilized a region critical to regional and U.S. economic security. The Congolese people deserve better, and all sides of this conflict must act swiftly to end this fighting."