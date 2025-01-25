Congo-Kinshasa: Risch on M23 Rebels Advancement Towards Congo Regional Capital

UNHCR/Blaise Sanyila
One of the sites for people displaced by escalating violence in North Kivu near Goma, the provincial capital.
24 January 2025
United States Senate (Washington, DC)
press release By Committee on Foreign Relations

Washington, DC — U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statement on reports that M23 rebels are advancing towards Goma, a regional capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"The M23 must immediately stop their advance on Goma, and all parties must cease hostilities, restore unhindered humanitarian access, and honor their commitments under the Luanda process. The Biden administration's failure to hold parties accountable for past violations has emboldened actors behind this current round of fighting.

The conflict in Eastern Congo has displaced millions, caused widespread atrocities—particularly against women and children—and destabilized a region critical to regional and U.S. economic security. The Congolese people deserve better, and all sides of this conflict must act swiftly to end this fighting."

Read the original article on United States Senate.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United States Senate. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.