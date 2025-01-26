Africa: Kamlager-Dove, Jacobs Statement on Trump Administration's Dissolution of Key African Diplomatic Council

Vice President Kamala Harris (center) with members of the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States following a swearing-in ceremony at the White House
24 January 2025
United States House Of Representatives (Washington, DC)
press release By Office of Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove

Washington, DC — Today, Congresswomen Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-37) and Sara Jacobs (CA-51), Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, issued the following statement after Donald Trump issued a day-one executive order dissolving the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement:

“We are disappointed—but not surprised—that Donald Trump dissolved the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement this week given his past vile comments about African nations and complete disregard for the strategic importance of the continent.

“We anticipated that a potential second Trump Administration could disband this Council out of ignorance about the key role that African diaspora communities play in strengthening ties with the continent. So, last October, we introduced legislation that would ensure that this Council remains a constant in our engagement with Africa, regardless of who the president is.

“The decision to abolish this council on his first day in office sends a clear yet disturbing message: this president does not care about Africa or the African diaspora. This is a grave mistake that endangers U.S. national security and misses a key opportunity to invest in the future of the global economy. If this administration refuses to reverse course and re-establish this Council as soon as possible, we implore Congress to pass this vital legislation.”

