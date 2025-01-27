Zimbabwe: Mine Collapse - Efforts to Retrieve Bodies Halted

AUTHORITIES have temporarily suspended efforts to locate the remains of three trapped artisanal miners buried when a shaft collapsed on January 3, at Olympus Mine in Makaha, Mudzi District.

Today marks the 26th day the trio has been trapped underground with no hope now for their survival.

Since the collapse, rescue operations have been underway, supported by the Government, neighbouring miners, and the local community. However, incessant rains have made conditions unsafe, prompting authorities to halt operations due to the accumulation of water in the shaft.

In an interview, a committee member overseeing the rescue efforts, Mr Urayai Kamonere, said it was necessary to pause the recovery efforts until the rain subsides to ensure there is no double tragedy.

"The situation is not looking good at the moment. There is a lot of water in the shaft due to incessant rains here in Makaha.

"As a result, the Government has directed that the mission be stopped as of now," said Mr Kamonere.

The rescue team will resume operations once rains subside as it is deemed unsafe to work in such conditions.

The immediate priority is to pump out the water that has accumulated in the shaft.

"We look forward to continue with this operation soon," Mr Kamonere said, thanking the community, Government, and traditional leaders for their unity and efforts in the mission.

The miners, Clever Taruona, Daniel Musasu, and Earnmore Mahachi all reportedly from Gokwe, entered the disused shaft to prospect for gold ore. Their relatives have been present at the site, assisting in the rescue operation.

Mr Kamonere praised the community's solidarity, urging everyone to maintain their spirit of co-operation and hard work until the trapped miners are found.

"Our prayer now is to continue with the search once the situation becomes conducive. We hope everyone will remain with the spirit of unity and hard work until the end of this operation," he said.