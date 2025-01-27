South Africa Airports Grapple With Fuel Shortages, System Failures and Constant Delays

26 January 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lisakanya Venna

South Africa faces an ongoing aviation crisis, leaving many travellers disappointed.

Cape Town International Airport was thrown into chaos on Thursday, 22 January after a "damaged power cable" crippled critical operations, including the fuel depot.

The resulting power outages sparked a wave of flight delays and cancellations, with FlySafair citing fuel pump issues as a major contributor.

This incident, one of many, has sparked concern over the deteriorating state of South African airline operations and the reliability of their systems, with fears of a deeper crisis in the country's aviation sector.

Broader pattern

The disruptions at Cape Town International Airport are part of a broader pattern of concerns over the reliability of South Africa's aviation infrastructure. Meanwhile, concerns are mounting about the fuel supply at OR Tambo International Airport. Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed on Sunday, 19 January, that industry stakeholders were collaborating to ensure a continued jet fuel supply to OR Tambo International Airport following a fire at the Natref refinery on 4 January 2025.

Currently, OR Tambo has 27.1 million litres of jet fuel, which is about 7.6 days of stock. To meet the daily consumption of 3.6 million litres, stakeholders, including the Fuels Industry...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.