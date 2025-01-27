Zimbabwe: Labour Rejects Govt's Policy for Civil Servants to Work 'Forever'

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has rejected government's policy offering civil servants an opportunity to work way beyond their retirement age arguing the initiative breaches basic rights.

Through Statutory Instrument 201 of 2024 under the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (General Laws Amendment) Regulations, 2024, President Emmerson Mnangagwa raised the retirement age from 65 to 70.

However, at the age of 60, they still have the choice to retire early, provided they submit a three-month notice.

"...before the effective date, may have a pensionable age of sixty-five years with option to retire at seventy-years on full pension: Provided that any retirement after the year of sixty-fifth anniversary and before the seventieth anniversary shall be deemed to be early retirement; or on or after the effective date, shall have a pensionable age of seventy years.

"A member may, on giving three months' notice of retirement be permitted by the commission to retire before pensionable age at any time after attaining the age of sixty," part of the SI reads.

While some sections of the society have perceived the move as noble for those civil servants who are still active, the country's most influential labour organ, ZCTU expressed reservations over the extension of the retirement age for civil servants and uniformed forces.

The labour organ contends that the move is not adequate to address issues affecting its employees and pensioners.

"Civil servants and pensioners are plagued with serious welfare challenges arising from poor remuneration and working conditions that are pauperising them to the extent that they involuntarily find it reasonable to work forever instead of resting and enjoying their old age.

"The government needs to address fundamental welfare challenges affecting its employees so that it becomes attractive to retire," the ZCTU acting secretary general, Runesu Dzimiri said in a statement.

The ZCTU said it finds it outrageous for the government to, without adequate consultation, resort to self-help antics to avoid meeting and improving its obligations to employees and pensioners.

While noting that it is optional for one to extend to the new age limits, the ZCTU reiterated that the option must not be driven by desperation and fear of poverty after retirement owing to poor pensions and implored the government to pay above Poverty Datum Line (PDL)salaries so that a worker can be at liberty to continue working or proceed on retirement without reservations.

Said Dzimiri; "Government policy needs to unlock employment opportunities for thousands of youths graduating from universities, polytechnics and vocational training institutions instead of shutting them out of employment. The move entails a five year 'freeze' or insignificant payment of pension gratuities with the government saving millions of dollars."

He said the move may also disadvantage some workers who may die before reaching the age of 70 as their benefits would be significantly reduced.

The ZCTU called upon the government to revisit the reform, respect senior citizens and focus on tenets that bring direct and improved benefits to its employees and pensioners instead of crafting 'slave' policies to wriggle out of its responsibilities.