Zimbabwe: 'I Cannot Be Bought With a Car' - Winky D Spits Lyrical Venom Targeting Wicknell Chivayo

The undisputed king of Zimdancehall, Wallace Chirumiko popularly known as Winky D, has confirmed his resolve to stay away from gifts and other trinkets offered by politicians and their associates inorder to influence his art.

During a Saturday gig in Mbare, Harare, sponsored by a cigarette maker Swan Valley Group, Winky D took aim at tenderprenuer Wicknell Chivayo, telling him he will never be bought with a car and will not betray the struggle of the young people, who face unemployment and other vices.

"Vanoti nemuzita rababa, apa ndofuti vaba, vhura meso hona ka, handitengeke nemota car (They preach the word of God but they are the ones stealing, open your eyes I am not bought by a car)," he sang to wild applause from the crowd.

Chivayo has in recent months been on a spree donating cars and money, which he has been gifting artists aligned to the ruling party, Zanu PF.

Saturday saw Winky D returning to perform in Mbare after seven years, a development which was met with cheers and enthusiastic sing alongs.

The dreadlocked artist is popular among youths as his lyrics resonate with their struggles, hopes and aspirations.

Winky D, who rarely makes noise on social media, uses the stage as a platform to address a number of societal issues, and Saturday night's repertoire was no exception.

"Ndakachibata kuti dzvii but handisi keeper ini handitengese handisi Peter ini, ndorwiswa handinete ndichasvika ini, ndendiri zii handina noise handisi speaker ini (I'm holding it firm but I'm not a keeper, I'm not a sellout like Peter, they fight me, but I won't give up. I will get there, I'm not a speaker I don't make noise, I am cool)

Further, the gifted artist used a powerful wordplay to address a contentious issue, which saw him being elbowed out of Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) by Zanu PF acolyte, Kudakwashe Tagwirei ostensibly to pave way for a church event.

"Ndabva paJabhuna (HICC) horaiti chiitai, musandipe tuma notes handina teacher ini, ndapfuura 40 handidi teacher ini, ndosasa nezvandada handina firita (I left HICC it's fine do your own, don't give me notes I don't have a teacher, I passed 40 I don't want a teacher, I say what I like I don't filter)," he went on.

Zanu PF activists and spendthrifts, Wicknell Chivayo and Passion Java were not spared the lyrical attacks.

In 2020, Passion Java attempted to lure Winky D with a US$ 35,000 contract which the latter refused to accept.

Winky D also referenced ongoing tender scandals involving Zanu PF member Mike Chimombe and his associate Moses Mpofu, adding a layer of commentary on the current state of the music industry.

"Hamusi Mapofu (Mpofu) mbudzi yadzoswa (Winky) buritsai Mic (Chimombe)," sang Winky, loosely translated to mean "You are not blind, the goat has been brought back release the mic."

Additionally, Winky D responded to Seh Calaz for accusing him of sidelining him at shows.

The free music concert showcased an impressive lineup of artists, including Master H, Aleck Macheso, Saintfloew, Da Ruler, Silent Killer, and Nisha T, but it was Winky D who juggled the Mbare audience.