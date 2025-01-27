South Africa: Cold, Cold Heart - Chris Hani Assassin Janusz Waluś Has No Regrets

That he was denied amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and spent 29 years in jail for assassinating SACP leader Chris Hani was a 'travesty of justice', claims killer Janusz Waluś.

The point-blank range shooting of Hani on the morning of 10 April 1993 had been a political act, he told a 35-minute Annika Larsen special report broadcast on eNCA on Sunday.

"It was necessary, it had to be done," he said, suggesting he had been a soldier at war.

He said that there was no reason to continue to "look for a bigger story here" to be used "by members of the ANC against each other".

While dismissing a wider conspiracy on the part of the apartheid government's right-wing supporters, Waluś implicated, without naming, elements in military and navy intelligence (Military Intelligence - MI) in a strategy to destabilise the wider political landscape of the time.

This happened while negotiations between the National Party government and the ANC were taking place.

Waluś said these talks had been "an open discussion about the transfer of power" to which he and others had been opposed.

'Just the two of us'

Previously, Waluś had maintained that he had acted with only one co-conspirator, the Conservative Party extremist Clive Derby-Lewis, in the plot to kill Hani.

Yet he hinted to Larsen...