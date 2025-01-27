Somalia: Somali Government Launches Military Campaign Against Al-Shabaab

26 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Beledweyne, Somalia (Smn) — The Federal Government of Somalia has initiated a military offensive targeting Al-Shabaab militants in several regions of the country, with the Hiran region seeing the heaviest preparations for battle.

Officials confirm plans for a large-scale operation aimed at clearing Al-Shabaab from areas where the group still holds influence in Hiran, a region where parts of its territory had previously been retaken.

The Military commanders on the ground say the operation is crucial to securing the area and eliminating the remaining pockets of Al-Shabaab fighters.

The government has called on local residents in the affected regions to assist the military forces in their fight against the extremist group, which has long controlled large portions of Somalia's southern and central regions.

Somali Ministry of Defense spokesperson, Brigadier General Abukar Mohamed Hassan, confirmed the extensive operation, urging civilians to support the military as it embarks on the offensive against the militant group.

The operation follows a series of past military actions by the government that successfully reclaimed several towns and territories previously controlled by Al-Shabaab.

However, the new offensive comes at a time when previous efforts have faced setbacks, and the government aims to fully neutralize the militant threat in the region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.