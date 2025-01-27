Somalia: Somali Government Launches Military Campaign Against Al-Shabaab

Beledweyne, Somalia (Smn) — The Federal Government of Somalia has initiated a military offensive targeting Al-Shabaab militants in several regions of the country, with the Hiran region seeing the heaviest preparations for battle.

Officials confirm plans for a large-scale operation aimed at clearing Al-Shabaab from areas where the group still holds influence in Hiran, a region where parts of its territory had previously been retaken.

The Military commanders on the ground say the operation is crucial to securing the area and eliminating the remaining pockets of Al-Shabaab fighters.

The government has called on local residents in the affected regions to assist the military forces in their fight against the extremist group, which has long controlled large portions of Somalia's southern and central regions.

Somali Ministry of Defense spokesperson, Brigadier General Abukar Mohamed Hassan, confirmed the extensive operation, urging civilians to support the military as it embarks on the offensive against the militant group.

The operation follows a series of past military actions by the government that successfully reclaimed several towns and territories previously controlled by Al-Shabaab.

However, the new offensive comes at a time when previous efforts have faced setbacks, and the government aims to fully neutralize the militant threat in the region.