Nigeria: What We're Doing to Stem Rising Tanker Crashes in Nigeria - FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has rolled out a nationwide crackdown on tanker crashes, mandating the registration of all tanker drivers under a union.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Mohammed said that the move was part of efforts to curb the rising incidence of crashes involving tankers on Nigerian roads.

He said that FRSC had started implementing some recommendations, which included deploying officials to tank farms to inspect safety valves, vehicle conditions, and certify drivers before loading and departure.

According to Mr Mohammed, the registration exercise is aimed at creating a database of verified drivers, which will enable the FRSC to track and monitor their activities, and ensure that only qualified and certified drivers operate on Nigerian roads.

"We have started implementing some recommendations, and we are working with the union to ensure that all tanker drivers are registered and certified.

"We have also deployed our officials to tank farms to inspect safety valves, vehicle conditions, and certify drivers before loading and departure," Mr Mohammed said.

The corps marshal noted that some tank farms initially resisted the presence of FRSC officials, but the corps was working to overcome the resistance.

He emphasised that the FRSC was also committed to partnering with stakeholders to enhance road safety.

"We are partners with the tank farm operators, and we are working together to ensure that all tankers operating on Nigerian roads meet the required safety standards.

"We will continue to engage with them to ensure that they comply with our rules and regulations," Mr Mohammed said.

The FRSC boss attributed most tanker crashes to independent drivers who operated without being a member of an association or union.

He stressed the need for a holistic approach, involving all stakeholders to checkmate these drivers and prevent crashes.

"Most of these crashes normally happen to independent tanker drivers. Imagine, someone will just buy a truck and put it on the road without being part of an association or union.

"We need to bring these drivers under a union, so that we can regulate their activities and ensure that they meet the required safety standards," Mohammed said.

(NAN)