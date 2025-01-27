Somalia: Puntland Bans Illegal Foreign Entry As Its Forces Combat ISIS in Al-Miskaad Mountains

Garowe, Somalia — Puntland, an autonomous region in northeastern Somalia, has announced a stringent ban on the illegal entry of foreigners, aiming to curb the influence and operations of ISIS militants within its borders.

The decision announced by the interior ministry follows a series of military engagements in the Bari region, where security forces reported seized control of the largest ISIS bases, including training and command centers in the Al-Miskaad operation ongoing since last month.

Puntland has escalated security measures in response to the ongoing threat from ISIS, with officials stating that the presence of foreign fighters significantly undermines regional stability.

"The infiltration of foreign militants has been a major concern, and this ban is crucial to maintaining security," said Puntland's interior ministry on Saturday.

The operations have resulted in substantial casualties among foreign militants, highlighting the intensity of the conflict in this area. Local authorities are determined to dismantle the operational networks of ISIS, which have been increasingly active in Puntland, turning the region into a focal point for counter-terrorism efforts.

The ban is part of a broader strategy to safeguard Puntland from becoming a haven for international terrorism, with the local government calling for enhanced cooperation with neighboring countries and global partners to monitor and control border movements.

This move by Puntland reflects a wider trend across the Horn of Africa to address the security challenges posed by various extremist groups, amidst fears of escalating violence and regional destabilization.