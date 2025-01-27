Africa: Adesina Is Africa's Optimist-in-Chief, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hailed the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, for showing exemplary leadership on the African continent over the years.

Sanwo-olu, who stated this in a statement to celebrate Dr Adesina as he clocks 65, described the former minister of agriculture as a leader whose impact resonates far beyond the borders of the African continent.

"Dr Adesina, your vision, resolve and unmatched dedication to the advancement of Africa have made you a beacon of hope and a source of pride for millions.

"Your leadership has consistently demonstrated that Africa is not only a continent of challenges but a land of boundless opportunities."

The governor recalled Adesina's exploits and performance as Nigeria's minister of Agriculture under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

"As Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture, you redefined the role of governance with bold reforms that shattered decades of inefficiency, empowering 15 million farmers and cementing your reputation as a reformer of the highest order.

"At the African Development Bank, your stewardship has been nothing short of transformational. From securing the largest capital increase in the Bank's history to your decisive action during the global Covid-19 crisis, you have proven time and again that Africa has within it the leadership to shape its destiny.

"These feats, coupled with your innovative initiatives in development finance, agriculture, and infrastructure, have laid a solid foundation for Africa's progress in the years ahead.

"As a fellow advocate for Africa's resurgence, I salute your life's work and your relentless pursuit of excellence.

"Happy Birthday, Dr Adesina, on this special day. I as well as the government and good people of Lagos State wish you good health, renewed strength, and the enduring wisdom to continue leading Africa toward its rightful place on the global stage."