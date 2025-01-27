Zimbabwe: CCC Youths Unleash Violence At Late MP's Funeral, Damage MDC-T President Mwonzora's Car

CITIZENS Coalitions for Change (CCC) Welshman Ncube faction has condemned the violence that ensued at a legislator's funeral in Glen View South over the weekend.

The attacks occured during the funeral of CCC Glen View South Member of Parliament Grandmore Hakata (56), who died last week due to diabetes complications.

MDC-T leader, Douglas Mwonzora's vehicle was allegedly damaged whilst a member of his political party, Preston Mwabaya, was seriously injured in the skirmishes and is reportedly admitted in the lntensive Care Unit (ICU) at a local hospital.

In a statement this Sunday, CCC Ncube faction spokesperson Willias Madzimure condemned the violence, accusing former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa of causing the mayhem.

"The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) condemns in the strongest terms the violence that erupted at the funeral of our beloved member, Hon. Hakata, who was a loyal member of the CCC led by Prof. Welshman Ncube. Hon Hakata had stood firm in his principles and refused to resign from Parliament when ordered to do so by Hon Nelson Chamisa.

"We are deeply disturbed by the actions of certain individuals who sought to disrupt the peaceful proceedings and cause harm to innocent mourners.

"Among those who were attacked and harassed by the perpetrators were Hon. Matsunga, Hon. P. Chitimbe, Hon. Musarurwa, and Hon. Madzimure, all of whom were present to pay their respects to the deceased.

"We are disappointed that Hon. Nelson Chamisa, when he addressed his supporters and the mourners, failed to condemn the violence. As a leader, it is imperative to promote peace and stability, and we expect more from those who aspire to lead our nation," Madzimure said.

He said his party was outraged by the attack on Senator Mwonzora, the president of MDC-T party, and the damage to his vehicle and called on law enforcement agents to deal with perpetrators.

"This blatant display of thuggery and intimidation is a clear indication of the lack of leadership and accountability within Hon Nelson Chamisa's camp.

"As a party, we value the principles of peace, tolerance, and respect for human life. We urge all our supporters and members to remain calm and peaceful, even in the face of provocation.

"We call upon the authorities to investigate the violence and bring the perpetrators to justice. We also urge all Zimbabweans to promote a culture of peace, tolerance, and respect for human life," added Madzimure.

According to witnesses and opposition members who attended the funeral, some of the youths involved in the attacks were visibly drunk.