Zimbabwe: New Brooms - Newly Elected ZIFA Board Full List

SATURDAY January 25, 2025, marked a fresh chapter in Zimbabwean football following the election of a new Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) executive board, led by president Nqobile Magwizi.

The previous controversy-ridden board led by Felton Kamambo was dissolved in November 2021 by FIFA and Zimbabwe banned from participating in international matches.

Further, the nation was placed under the administration of a caretaker Normalisation Committee led by Lincoln Mutasa since June 2023.

The much-hyped ZIFA board elections, which dominated media space in the past weeks, were finally held at a Harare hotel, where Magwizi emerged the biggest winner, amassing an unassailable 80 percent of the votes to land the presidency. A total 77 councillors voted.

Presidential aspirants Phillemon Machana, Twine Phiri, Marshal Gore and Makwinji Phiri fell by the wayside in embarrassing fashion, all gathering less than 10 votes each.

One of the front-runners before the election, Martin Kweza withdrew his candidature just before the election citing personal reasons although it later turned out he had been selected for another plum post as board member at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

Hereunder is the full list of the new ZIFA board;

President -- Nqobile Magwizi

Vice President --Loveness Mukura

Vice President -- Kenny Ndebele

Board members;

Alice Zeure

Tafadzwa Benza

Davison Muchena

Thomas Marambanyika

Brighton Ushendibaba

Kudzai Kadzombe.