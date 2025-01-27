Somalia Advances Social Development Initiatives

26 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdisalan Abdi Ali chaired a significant meeting on Monday to advance the country's social service delivery, emphasizing the objectives of the Social Development Pillar within the government's broader agenda.

The meeting, held in Mogadishu, drew senior officials from various ministries and agencies, focusing on enhancing social welfare. Detailed reports on human capital development were shared, along with strategic plans to uplift public services.

Representatives from the Ministries of Health, Education, and Youth provided updates on their current projects and future strategies aimed at extending and refining service provision across Somalia's diverse regions.

Ali highlighted the critical nature of the Social Development Pillar, describing it as foundational to the nation's development trajectory.

He called for an acceleration of efforts to ensure that governmental services are not only accessible but also effective for all Somalis, aligning with the country's comprehensive National Development Plan.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed the need for inter-ministerial cooperation to achieve these goals, advocating for a unified approach to tackle Somalia's socio-economic challenges.

This meeting comes at a time when Somalia is striving to recover from decades of civil unrest, with the government keen on demonstrating tangible progress in social development to both its citizens and the international community.

The focus on the Social Development Pillar is seen as a key component in building a stable and prosperous Somalia.

