Nigeria: Davido Admits Feeling 'Broke' Compared to His Billionaire Father

Nigerian music icon Davido has revealed that despite his success and wealth, he sometimes feels "broke" when compared to the immense fortune of his father, Adedeji Adeleke.

The Afrobeats superstar shared this during an interview in Paris after gracing Amiri's Fall/Winter 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week, held at Palais de Tokyo on Thursday.

Davido attended the high-profile event alongside fellow Nigerian artiste Omah Lay.

In a viral clip from the interview, Davido was asked if anyone had ever made him feel broke despite his accomplishments.

Without hesitation, he replied, "Yeah, my dad."

The "Unavailable" hitmaker continues to make waves both musically and culturally, as evidenced by his recent appearance in Paris and other notable moments, including receiving a $20,000 gift from a producer of his Timeless album and enjoying a royal welcome during a visit to India.

