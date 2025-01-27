Kenya: Ruto Backs City Cleanup Campaign, Says Nairobi Must Give Right Impression

26 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has commended the Nairobi City County Government for its ongoing cleanup efforts.

Speaking at a church service on Sunday at the Global Cathedral in Nairobi, President Ruto praised the initiatives undertaken by Governor Sakaja Johnson, which include the removal of overhanging signage from walkways, clearing hawkers from main streets and pedestrian paths, and general city cleaning.

He described these efforts as a step in the right direction, noting their potential to significantly transform the city's outlook.

In his address to the congregation, President Ruto, who was accompanied by Nairobi Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri, expressed his approval of the county's progress.

"Huge progress is being achieved. Deputy Governor Muchiri, tell the Governor you [are] headed in the right direction, and the national government is with you," Ruto said.

"Nairobi, as the capital and face of Kenya, must give the correct impression."

The President emphasized the importance of presenting a positive image of Nairobi and outlined plans for collaboration with the county government to address critical infrastructural challenges and improvements.

"We shall work with the county government to collect all the garbage, to repair and recarpet all the roads," the President affirmed.

The national government's commitment to supporting Nairobi's initiatives is a significant boost to ongoing efforts aimed at improving the city's infrastructure and air quality.

