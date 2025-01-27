Uganda: There Is No Doubt Change Has Happened - Museveni

The NRA led by Yoweri Museveni captured Kampala 39 years ago to this day and the President says there has been remarkable transformation of the country

President Museveni reflected on the country's remarkable progress since the end of the bush war, emphasizing that "there is no doubt change has happened."

The theme of the 38th NRA Liberation Anniversary celebrations, "Salutations to those who re-sanctified our Homeland," honoured the sacrifices made during the war that led to the overthrow of the Idi Amin regime.

During his address, President Museveni highlighted the significant transformations in both infrastructure and the economy.

He pointed to the growth of Mubende, which, in his words, had expanded from a "bush" to a thriving area.

"When I come to Mubende and see how it has expanded, I get amazed," Museveni said. "There is no doubt the change has happened."

Reflecting on Uganda's economic past, Museveni noted the stark contrast between then and now. He recalled how under the Amin regime, only 9% of Ugandans were part of the formal money economy, while 91% lived hand-to-mouth.

"The Amin regime collapsed the economy," he stated, but added that the current government has worked to rebuild and diversify it.

Under his leadership, Uganda has undergone five critical stages: diversification, value addition, and more.

Museveni also touched on Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), acknowledging some negative perceptions of the program.

He emphasized that the government's intention was never to reward a few individuals, but rather to uplift the masses.

"There were only three people benefiting from it," he remarked, defending the program's purpose.

The President then addressed concerns over the Parish Development Model (PDM) programme, which has faced some scrutiny.

He urged local leaders to clarify the distribution channels of the PDM funds and made it clear that the government would cover any excess bank charges related to the funds.

"I direct that banks stop charging for PDM money," Museveni declared. "If officials are cutting excess funds from you, report them."

In a stern call to action, Museveni instructed Suzan Kasingye, the President's police officer, to open a police file and investigate any irregularities. He specifically cited the cases of Ruhweza and Kisakye, demanding accountability.

In a significant pledge, Museveni promised that government would pay the PDM bank charges and that each parish would receive a full Shs100 million for 100 families.

The funds will be part of a revolving system, with recipients expected to return the money by the end of the tenure, ensuring its sustainability.

The President further challenged local leaders to assess the number of homesteads in their parishes, pointing out that many people confuse development with wealth.

"Development is not the same as wealth," he emphasized.

On infrastructure, Museveni outlined several road projects, including the Myanzi, Kassanda, and Bukuya roads, which he said were crucial for stimulating economic growth.

He warned leaders not to become complacent with road projects.

"Don't sleep on the roads," he cautioned. "When you return, poverty will welcome you."

Mr Museveni called on Ugandans to join the money economy by opening bank accounts and pursuing homestead incomes.

"Seek homestead incomes and the rest shall come unto us," he concluded, urging citizens to fully engage in Uganda's economic transformation.

The speech was a powerful reminder of the changes Uganda has witnessed over the past decades and a call for continued commitment to growth, accountability, and national development.