Uganda: President Museveni Directs Banks to Drop Charges On PDM Funds

During his speech at the 39th Liberation Day celebrations in Mubende District, President Museveni ordered banks to immediately stop deducting charges from the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds, stressing that Ugandans are entitled to receive the full amount of Shs1 million.

The President tasked Mubende's Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Peter Ruhweeza, with providing an update on how PDM funds have been utilized in the district.

"The government has done its best to boost the people's economy through the Parish Development Model, and I would like someone to give us a broader picture of how it is being used," the President said.

He also inquired whether the intended beneficiaries had received the funds as outlined, but the audience responded negatively.

"I want someone to come and explain why they are not giving our people the money," he ordered.

In response, CAO Ruhweeza revealed that Mubende had received Shs 16.4 billion, which had been transferred to Parish SACCOs for distribution.

"Your Excellency, Mubende has received Shs16.4 billion, and this money has been deposited into Parish SACCO accounts, where beneficiaries receive Shs1 million each," Ruhweeza explained.

However, Ruhweeza acknowledged that banks had been deducting a portion of the funds.

"When the money is deposited into Parish SACCO accounts, the banks deduct some amount, although I do not have the exact figures," he said.

This explanation sparked dissatisfaction among the locals, who accused the CAO of providing inaccurate information.

The President then instructed Ruhweeza to call the PDM focal person for Mubende, Fred Kisaakye, to clarify the deductions.

"Your Excellency, let me invite the PDM focal person to explain how much is deducted," said Ruhweeza.

Kisaakye informed the President that banks were deducting Shs4,000 under the "WEENDI" initiative, leaving beneficiaries with Shs996,000.

However, this explanation failed to satisfy the audience, who accused Kisaakye of lying.

The President then directed his security personnel to record the complaints from the people and announced that the police would investigate the matter.

In response, President Museveni ordered banks to immediately stop deducting any funds from PDM beneficiaries, insisting they must receive the full Shs1 million.

"I want to tell you that these banks are deducting that money illegally, and I want them to stop immediately," the President said.

He also promised to return to Mubende to offer further guidance on eradicating poverty.

"I will be coming back to Mubende to teach you how to fight poverty. The government will cover the charges, so you will receive your full Shs1 million," he assured the people.