Rwanda Condemns 'Misguided, Manipulative' Statements On DR Congo Crisis

Rain washes through a displacement camp in DR Congo’s eastern Masisi territory. The camps have mushroomed in size as people escape an insurgency by the M23 armed group.

The Rwandan government has expressed concerns about statements issued by various parties on the security crisis in eastern DR Congo, where the M23 rebels have intensified their offensive around Goma city.

"Misguided or manipulative statements do not provide any solutions," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned in a statement on Sunday, January 26.

"The ongoing conflict in eastern DRC, particularly the recent heavy fighting around Goma, was triggered by constant violations of the ceasefire by the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) in coalition with UN-sanctioned genocidal militia FDLR, European mercenaries, ethnic militias (Wazalendo), Burundian armed forces, SAMIDRC forces as well as MONUSCO troops."

It noted that the United Nations had confirmed in their reports that the late Maj Gen Peter Cirimwami, the Military Governor of North Kivu who was killed during fighting around Sake, served as liaison with the FDLR and was responsible for sabotaging planned operations by the FARDC to neutralize the leaders of the FDLR.

"This fighting close to the Rwandan border continues to present a serious threat to Rwanda's security and territorial integrity, and necessitates Rwanda's sustained defensive posture," the ministry said.

"It is important to recall that the resurgence of M23 in late 2021 did not originate in Rwanda, although the Government of DRC has scapegoated Rwanda as the Congolese Tutsi community that the M23 represents are conflated with Rwanda. The M23, a Congolese rebel group fighting to protect their community in eastern DRC, cannot be accused of violating 'territorial integrity' of their own country," the statement maintained.

The conflict escalated this week after the rebels captured new territory, followed by the killing of North Kivu's Governor and the threat to march on Goma city. The government coalition has since suffered more losses, including the deaths of the FDLR top commander 'Maj Gen' Pacifique Ntawunguka, aka Omega, and soldiers of the South Africa-led SADC mission and the UN mission.

The breakdown of the Luanda process following the Congolese government's refusal to dialogue with the rebels and the avoidance to address the conflict's root causes have resulted "the intensification and prolongation of the fighting, and perpetual security and other threats to neighbouring countries, including Rwanda."

"Those who should be playing a role towards a long-term solution should not be part of the problem," the Ministry said.

"Rwanda is committed to the pursuit of a political solution to the conflict. However, the Luanda process must not be personalized or taken as an end in itself, but as a tool to resolve security concerns between Rwanda and the DRC. Both the Luanda and Nairobi processes urgently require new impetus, in order to achieve sustainable peace and stability for all the countries in our region."