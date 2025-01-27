Rwanda's Border Posts With DR Congo Remain Open-Mukuralinda

The government has reaffirmed that its borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) remain open, despite ongoing heavy fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 rebel group near the Rwandan border.

Speaking to The New Times on Sunday, January 26, Deputy Government Spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda clarified that Rwanda has not imposed any border closures despite the tense situation in the neighbouring country.

ALSO READ:M23 rebels say Goma airspace closed

"There is normal movement at the borders with DR Congo. Rwanda has not closed its borders, though it has been two days since the border community heard heavy gunfire and bombings on the other side. There is no security issue on Rwandan territory; life continues as usual," Mukuralinda said.

Border disruptions

The clarification followed a temporary closure of the Petite Barrière border post between the towns of Rubavu and Goma by the Congolese authorities. Movement was halted on Sunday.

"Rwanda has not closed Petite Barrière or any other border post in Rubavu District. The disruption is from the Congolese side," Mukuralinda emphasised. He added that Congolese nationals are still welcome and continue to cross into Rwanda via the Grande Barrière for business or other purposes. "There is no Congolese national whom we have so far received seeking refuge," he noted.

ALSO READ: Panic spreads in Goma as M23 rebels threaten to march on city

Meanwhile, movement at the Grande Barrière--another major border point between Rubavu and Goma--remains normal as of Sunday evening. Congolese nationals and foreigners were observed crossing into Rwanda, some accompanied by their families.

Henry Sadiki, a traveler at Grande Barrière, confirmed the closure of Goma's airport and his decision to reroute through Rwanda. "As you know, the airport is closed, and flights are impossible, so I'm traveling through Rwanda," Sadiki said on his way to Kigali.

Local residents in Rubavu, such as Jean de Dieu Ahishakiye, expressed confidence in Rwanda's security forces, maintaining their calm despite the disruptions to cross-border trade.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Very few Rwandans crossed through Petite Barrière today. We are not scared; we trust our security forces completely," Ahishakiye remarked with a smile.

Impact on border traffic

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people crossed the Rubavu-Goma border daily, making it one of Africa's busiest land crossings.

Although the pandemic significantly reduced this number, cross-border traffic has recently rebounded, with daily crossings now exceeding 20,000 people.