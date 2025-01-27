Sudan: Foreign Minister Returns Home After Official Visit to Kenya

Portsudan — Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Ali Youssef returned home on Sunday after an official two-day visit to Kenya.

The Foreign Minister said, in a press statement at Portsudan Airport, that during the visit he met with the Kenyan President and Foreign Minister and the meetings were held in an atmosphere of frankness and addressed issues of interest to both countries.

The Minister pointed out that his discussions with the Kenyan Foreign Minister touched on bilateral relations and the importance of developing them further, in addition to activating joint committees, especially trade and economic ones.

Youssef added that it was agreed to establish a political consultation committee at the level of foreign ministers in the two countries to be held twice a year, noting that the problems facing relations during the past period were discussed.

The Foreign Minister added that during the meeting with the Kenyan President, he conveyed the greetings of General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, and extended an invitation to him to visit Sudan, where he accept the invitation and promise to pay a visit to Sudan its date vto be determined later.

During the meeting, the most important issues that hinder the development of relations between the two countries were discussed, saying (We were able to agree on a number of important issues, including the return of Sudan to its position in the African Union, and there will be important meetings in the coming days).

Ali Youssef added (Today, a meeting will be held in Nairobi in which the sanctions imposed on African countries facing some problems will be reviewed).