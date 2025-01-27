Nigeria: Burna Boy Jealous of My Relationship With Davido - Cubana Chief Priest

26 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has attributed his recent feud with Afrofusion star Burna Boy to jealousy.

Chief Priest and Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, have engaged in a series of heated social media exchanges over the past few weeks.

According to the socialite, the disagreements stemmed from Burna Boy's envy of his close relationship with Nigerian music icon David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

"My whole issue with Burna Boy started because he was jealous of my relationship with Davido. He wanted CP by his side, but I chose to work with Davido. Me and Davido have never discussed anything about Burna Boy," Cubana Chief Priest said during an interview on Channels Television's Rubbin Minds, aired on Sunday.

He emphasised that Davido is not someone who focuses on his industry colleagues, adding: "Davido isn't the kind of person who would use his time to discuss his colleagues. It's always them imagining things and trying to drag us."

