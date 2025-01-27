South Africa: Tourist Killed in Elephant Attack at Kruger National Park - South African News Briefs - January 27, 2025

Tourist Killed in Elephant Attack at Kruger

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has advised visitors not to exit their vehicles when encountering wild animals, reports EWN. The warning comes following the tragic death of a tourist from an elephant attack at the Malelane Gate of Kruger National Park.SANParks has also requested witnesses to refrain from sharing photos and videos on social media owing to their distressing nature. According to reports, the tragic event occurred when a tourist climbed out of their vehicle and was charged by an elephant. SANParks has expressed deep sorrow over the fatal incident and reiterated the need to prioritize safety when visiting wildlife areas.

Father Sentenced to 15 Years for Daughter's Death

The Witbank Regional Court in Mpumalanga has handed a 15-year prison sentence to 60-year-old Fanie Petros Mtshali for the murder of his daughter, reports IOL. Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane indicated that on September 10, 2022, an argument arose after the 24-year-old victim returned home late. A heated argument ensued after Mtshali reprimanded her. During the confrontation, Mtshali slapped his daughter, causing her to fall onto the television set. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Mtshali was arrested the following day, charged with murder, and denied bail. The court sentenced Mtshali to 15 years imprisonment.

Woman Arrested in Child Pornography Case

A 25-year-old woman will appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering, reports SABC News. The web designer suspect was arrested in Houghton, Johannesburg. She is reportedly the girlfriend of Darren Wilken, 35, who was arrested earlier this month. Wilken is alleged to have had over 10 million explicit images, videos, large sums of cash, and drugs, according to authorities. Serial and Electronic FCS Investigation Unit (SECI) identified links between the woman and these illegal activities, including the possession of the same explicit materials. The materials were discovered during an operation on Friday, January 17, 2025, while electronic devices were seized. The case is still under investigation.

More South African news