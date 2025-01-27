Nigeria: 22 Soldiers Killed, 70 Terrorists Neutralized in North-East Operation - DHQ

The Defence headquarters on Sunday disclosed that twenty-two (22) soldiers including officers were killed in action by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists following fighting raids on their camps in the Timbuktu Triangle in the Lake Chad area.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba who made this known, said over 70 terrorists and their Commandees were neutralised by troops during the gun duels conducted by Operation Hadin Kai.

He said, "Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in North East of the country conducted clearance Operation to renowned terrorist stronghold and enclave known as Timbuktu Triangle.

"The three prong operation aimed at dismantling the terrorist presence within triangle commenced on 16 Jan 2025 till date.

"Troops recorded several encounters with terrorists during the course of the clearance operations which resulted in over 70 terrorists combatants including 3 notable terrorist commanders neutralized.

"The terrorist commanders neutralised include and is not limited to the following Talha (Terrorist Special Forces Commander), Mallam Umar (Terrorist Operations Commander) and ⁠Abu Yazeed (Terrorist Brigade Commander).

"Meanwhile during the operations, the terrorist deployed Improvised Explosive Devices( IEDs), Person Bourne Improvised Explosive Devices (suicide bombers) as well as Vehicle Bourne Improvised Explosive Devices (suicide bombers in explosive vehicles) to ward off troops advance and attacks.

"Troops already familiar with the terrorist tactics thwarted the several terrorist attempts, including shooting down the amateur drones used by the terrorist.

"Overall, during the course of the operations, troops sadly recorded 22 killed in action casualties with several others wounded in action.

On this account, the media is enjoined to resist publishing names of troop casualties to allow the formal notification of their next of kin.

"On the whole, the operation is ongoing and the public will be updated on further developments in due course."

Vanguard News