Nigeria: Nobody Hacked My Account, Annie and I No Longer Together - 2Baba

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has dismissed earlier claims that his Instagram account was hacked.

In a video shared on his Instagram story on Sunday night, 2Baba confirmed that a controversial post on his social media page regarding his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia, was indeed made by him.

Recall that the earlier Instagram post announced the end of his 13-year marriage to Annie.

The post read, "Hello to my beautiful people of all federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long...I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now, and currently filed for divorce.

"I would grant a press release soon to say my story. Not because it is anyone's right to know about my personal life but because I love my people and I need them to know my innocence or offense. Stay blessed my people. I love you all."

Shortly after, another post appeared on the same account, claiming that the page had been compromised.

It read, "My Instagram account has been hacked, efforts are being carried out to take back control. #onelove!"

In a surprising turn of events, 2Baba later released a video clarifying the situation.

He disclosed that his account had not been hacked, contrary to the previous statement, and implied that the initial post about his separation was authentic.

