Nigeria: Nobody Hacked My Account, Annie and I No Longer Together - 2Baba

26 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has dismissed earlier claims that his Instagram account was hacked.

In a video shared on his Instagram story on Sunday night, 2Baba confirmed that a controversial post on his social media page regarding his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia, was indeed made by him.

Recall that the earlier Instagram post announced the end of his 13-year marriage to Annie.

The post read, "Hello to my beautiful people of all federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long...I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now, and currently filed for divorce.

"I would grant a press release soon to say my story. Not because it is anyone's right to know about my personal life but because I love my people and I need them to know my innocence or offense. Stay blessed my people. I love you all."

Shortly after, another post appeared on the same account, claiming that the page had been compromised.

It read, "My Instagram account has been hacked, efforts are being carried out to take back control. #onelove!"

In a surprising turn of events, 2Baba later released a video clarifying the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambassador Innocent Idibia MON (@official2baba)

He disclosed that his account had not been hacked, contrary to the previous statement, and implied that the initial post about his separation was authentic.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.