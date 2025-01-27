Nigeria: South East Youths Beg Tinubu to Release Nnamdi Kanu

27 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The South East Youth Stakeholders Forum, a group of representatives of various youth organisations across the South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to release from incarceration the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The group which convened an emergency meeting on Saturday, after in-depth discussions on the prevailing issues affecting the South East Region, appealed for Presidential Intervention in the long incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

"We appeal to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the father of the nation and a detribalised Nigerian to direct the Attorney General of the Federation to discontinue the prosecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to pave the way for his release from incarceration.

"This we believe is a critical step toward resolving the persistent security challenges in the South East. We believe that his release will end the insecurity that has bedeviled the southeast region, foster genuine reconciliation, and reduce tensions within the southeast region," the group assured.

In a communique by representatives of the five states in the southeast led by the Chairman representing Enugu State, Mazi Ezenwa Onyirimba, the group insisted that Kanu's release will create a conducive environment for constructive dialogue and engagement with some youths from the southeast who took up arms against the State.

