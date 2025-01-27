Kenya: President Ruto Appoints 9-Member IEBC Recruitment Panel

Nairobi — President William Ruto has finally appointed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) selection panel to oversee the process of selecting IEBC Commissioners.

The appointment was made via a Special Gazette Notice published on Monday after nearly a 3-year delay that caused political upheaval.

The appointment process was delayed by numerous court and political disputes.

In a gazette notice, President Ruto appointed Kiome Lindah Gakii, Communication professional Oloo Adams, James Evans Mi-sati, Nicodemus Kipchirchir Bore, Ambassador Koki Muli Grig-non Carolene Kituku Tanui Andrew Kipkoech, Nelson Makanda and Fatuma Saman to be members of the panel.

The Head of State further revoked an earlier notice of selection panel appointments that had been Gazetted in 2023.

The nine appointees are set to be sworn into office at the Supreme Court Building on Monday at 9:00am.