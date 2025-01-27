Sudan: Will of Sudanese People Is Capable of Defeating Dagalo Militia and Rebuilding - Armed Forces Spokesman

Khartoum — The Spokesman of the Armed Forces, Brig. Nabil Abdulla, affirmed that the Armed Forces had taken control of the Jaily Refinery and the Military Manufacturing sites in the North Jaily area after expelling the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia, stressing that this area is now clean and free of any outlaw or agent.

He pointed out in a press statement on Sunday that despite their burning of the refinery, a matter which is not strange to their behavior, the will of the people of Sudan is capable of rebuilding it and constructing more than one refinery.

He said that the forces that arrived and joined forces with the heroes of crossing who joined forces with the heroes of steadfastness in the General Command made their way from Wadi Saidna and passed through Khartoum North until they reached Khartoum, pointing out that there are some pockets that the Armed Forces will work to clean as quickly as possible.

He saluted the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for interest of this nation, its cohesion, and the preservation of its pride and will.

The spokesman said that the outlaw militia violated all laws and customs of war and committed the worst types of violations against the people and their capabilities, and did not respect the diplomatic agreements that govern and protect their headquarters in any country, so they subjected them to looting and plundering, and even exploited them as operational bases for them since the beginning of the war, and they were not deterred by the fact that these headquarters enjoy special protection under the Vienna Convention on International Relations.

He said that the outlaw militia of Al Dagalo used hospitals and citizens' homes to launch their operations, in a behavior prohibited by all international laws and norms.

The Armed Forces' spokesman stated that the Armed Forces issued a number of statements and reports on the violations committed by the terrorist militia and detailed them in a long list that includes all types of violations and crimes, in addition to the reports submitted by Sudan representative to the United Nations from within the UN Security Council.

Brig. Nabil Abdalla also praised the steadfastness of the forces of the Sixth Infantry Division, the People's Resistance and the volunteers who confronted and repelled more than 179 attacks with various types of weapons, and continued to inflict heavy losses on the militia in lives and equipment and inflict successive defeats on it.

He pointed to the largest attack of its kind launched by the militia and its mercenaries, which was confronted with ease and simplicity, resulting in very large losses in terms of deaths among the enemy and the destruction of their military equipment.

The spokesman of the Armed Forces affirmed the ability and determination of the Armed Forces to pursue the Rapid Support militia everywhere and to expel them out of every inch of the country's territory.