Sudan: UAE Still Supports and Backs Terrorist Dagalo Militia - Armed Forces Spokesman

Khartoum — The official spokesman of the Armed Forces, Brig. Nabil Abdalla, pointed out that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is still providing support to the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia to the best of its ability.

He said in a press statement on Sunday in Khartoum that the military support that the UAE has been providing in the form of weapons, military equipment and funding, which has been found, documented and submitted in official reports.

He stated that the United Arab Emirates has supplied the outlaw militia with weapons and equipment and provided them with the money they pay to recruit mercenaries who attack the Sudanese people and to destroy their infrastructure and service facilities.

The spokesman added that the concerned authorities in the country have provided a lot of conclusive evidence in a large and detailed file on the UAE's involvement and support for the Al-Dagalo militia in committing atrocities and crimes against humanity that it has practiced against the Sudanese people, and it has been presented repeatedly to the regional and international bodies and organizations concerned with this matter.