Sudan: UAE Still Supports and Backs Terrorist Dagalo Militia - Armed Forces Spokesman

26 January 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The official spokesman of the Armed Forces, Brig. Nabil Abdalla, pointed out that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is still providing support to the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia to the best of its ability.

He said in a press statement on Sunday in Khartoum that the military support that the UAE has been providing in the form of weapons, military equipment and funding, which has been found, documented and submitted in official reports.

He stated that the United Arab Emirates has supplied the outlaw militia with weapons and equipment and provided them with the money they pay to recruit mercenaries who attack the Sudanese people and to destroy their infrastructure and service facilities.

The spokesman added that the concerned authorities in the country have provided a lot of conclusive evidence in a large and detailed file on the UAE's involvement and support for the Al-Dagalo militia in committing atrocities and crimes against humanity that it has practiced against the Sudanese people, and it has been presented repeatedly to the regional and international bodies and organizations concerned with The official spokesman added that the concerned authorities in the country have provided a lot of conclusive evidence in a large and detailed file on the UAE's involvement and support for the Al-Dagalo militia in committing atrocities and crimes against humanity that it has practiced against the Sudanese people, and it has been presented repeatedly to the regional and international bodies and organizations concerned with this matter.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.