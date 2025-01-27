Nigeria: Tinubu Orders FRSC to Stop Recurring Petrol Tanker Explosions

There has been an increase in the petrol tanker explosions across Nigeria in recent times.

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and agencies in charge of enforcing traffic rules to implement measures to prevent recurring petrol tanker explosions in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that a petrol tanker, on Saturday, exploded at the Ugwu Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, killing several people and injuring others.

The FRSC later confirmed that 18 people died in the incident.

A week before the Enugu incident, another petrol tanker had exploded along a highway in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Over 70 people were killed in the Niger explosion.

Tinubu's directive

In a statement on Sunday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Mr Tinubu directed all agencies in charge of enforcing traffic to reverse the trend of tanker explosions.

"The president calls for caution and adherence to safety measures among road users, particularly fuel tanker operators," the statement reads.

"Furthermore, he directs agencies in charge of enforcing traffic rules to implement measures to prevent recurring petrol tanker explosions nationwide," the statement reads in part.

According to the statement, Mr Tinubu commiserated with the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The president also prayed for the quick recovery for those receiving medical treatment.