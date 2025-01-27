South Africa: Parliament Disputes Statements Made By DA Spokesperson On Expropriation Bill

document

Parliament wishes to correct misleading media statements that only four provinces voted in favour of the Expropriation Bill when the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) considered the Bill on 19 March 2024.

This claim is factually inaccurate and misleading. According to our records, seven provinces voted in favour of the Expropriation Bill, far exceeding the required majority required by the Constitution. In terms of section 65 of the Constitution, the majority that is required to pass an ordinary bill affecting provinces - a section 76 bill - of which the Expropriation Bill is one, is at least five provinces. It is, therefore, disingenuous to attempt to attack the constitutionality of the Expropriation Bill on the grounds that the NCOP failed to comply with its constitutional obligations.

For detailed information, please refer to the minutes of the NCOP sitting on that date.

The NCOP is dedicated to ensuring transparency in its proceedings. This factual misrepresentation is misleading and seeks to undermine the commitment of the NCOP to carry out its constitutional obligations.