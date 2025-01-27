Somalia: Governor of Banadir and Mayor of Mogadishu Chairs Meeting On Enhancing Security and Strengthening Collaboration

The Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Amir, presided over a key meeting today focused on accelerating security measures and strengthening collaboration between district authorities and security agencies in the capital.

The meeting, which included senior leaders from various security and municipal departments, emphasized the importance of cooperation in maintaining and improving the safety of Mogadishu's residents. Mayor Amir commended the ongoing efforts and successes in enhancing security, which have resulted in a safer environment for the people of Banadir Region. He called for continued efforts to prevent any potential threats to the capital's security.

In addition to security concerns, the meeting addressed several critical issues affecting the city, including improving sanitation and cleanliness, expediting revenue collection processes, and preparing for the upcoming rainy season. The Mayor urged all officials to carry out their duties with dedication, transparency, and integrity, stressing that they would be held accountable for their actions in serving the public.

The meeting was attended by a range of senior officials, including the Deputy Governor for Security and Political Affairs of Banadir, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Diiriye (Yabooh), the Commander of the Xamar District Protection Forces, as well as the commanders of the Banadir Region Police, Intelligence Services, and Military Police, along with the mayors and security chiefs of the districts.

This meeting marks a significant step in reinforcing the collaborative efforts required to ensure a more secure and prosperous Mogadishu for its citizens.