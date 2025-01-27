Rwanda: What Makes Rwanda's Rising Actress, Oliva Mutoni, a Name to Watch?

In 2020, Oliva Saranda Mutoni made her unexpected debut in Rwanda's film industry, stepping into a world she hadn't envisioned for herself. Her first role in The Secret series marked the start of her acting career and uncovered a passion she didn't know she had--a love for storytelling and human connection.

"I didn't plan to act; it just happened," Saranda shared. "A friend asked me to audition, and I went, not expecting much. To my surprise, I got the role. At first, I was nervous and didn't believe I could do it. I didn't know anything about acting, and standing in front of people scared me."

Despite initial doubts, something shifted as she began to embody the character. The story of The Secretresonated deeply, allowing her to connect with it in ways she hadn't anticipated. Through acting, she found a way to express emotions she had struggled to articulate, discovering the power of the craft.

"By the time filming wrapped, I had fallen in love with acting. It felt natural like I had uncovered a new part of myself. That role marked the beginning of my journey, and from then on, I knew acting was something I wanted to pursue," says Mutoni.

At just 24 years old, Mutoni has left her mark on Rwanda's film industry, appearing in four notable series: The Secret, Maya, Indoto, and Behind.

Her standout role as Eva in Behind has been especially memorable. "Eva is silly, calm, and kind. I love how her character makes people smile while showing her good heart," Mutoni shares.

Currently, Mutoni shines in the lead role of Indoto, a project that has helped her grow and reaffirmed her passion for acting. She describes the role as deeply rewarding and a constant reminder of why she enjoys storytelling.

Beyond her on-screen work, Mutoni uses her platform to inspire others. Through collaborations with organizations like the Imbuto Foundation, she mentors young artists, combining her love for acting and poetry to make a difference.

Not all roles have been easy. Some have been emotionally demanding, but Mutoni has embraced the challenges. "I've learned to manage my emotions and stay focused on delivering my best performance. Acting has taught me resilience, preparation, and teamwork. It's not just about individual effort--it's about working with directors, fellow actors, and the entire crew," she explains.

For Mutoni, acting is also a personal journey. "Most importantly, it's taught me to be vulnerable and open. I've grown as both an actor and a person, and I'm grateful for every step of this journey. I'm excited to see where it takes me next."

Looking at the future of Rwanda's film industry, Mutoni is optimistic. "We're telling more stories and gaining more support," she says while emphasizing the need for improved funding and international opportunities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To young Rwandan women aspiring to act, Mutoni offers heartfelt advice: "It won't be easy, but with hard work and focus, success is possible. Follow your dreams--they're worth it."

Looking to the future

With ambitious goals, she envisions herself as a successful actress both in Rwanda and internationally within the next five years. Her ultimate aim goes beyond personal success--she hopes to play a part in elevating Rwandan cinema on the global stage. Will her journey inspire the next generation to dream just as boldly?