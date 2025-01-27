Somalia: Massive Security Deployment in Mogadishu As Authorities Tighten Safety Measures

Mogadishu — In a significant security operation, the largest deployment of Federal Government forces in recent days has been carried out in the areas between Jazeera and Afgooye, on high alert to secure the capital.

The forces were seen patrolling the outskirts of Mogadishu, conducting extensive vehicle inspections as part of their heightened vigilance. The operation, authorities say, is aimed at preventing potential attacks from outside the city's periphery.

These military movements are occurring alongside security meetings aimed at reinforcing the capital's safety. Mohamed Ahmed Amir, the Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, chaired a meeting to discuss accelerating security efforts and improving cooperation between district authorities and security agencies.

The Mayor received briefings from security officials, praising the ongoing successes in securing the region, which have led to increased community satisfaction in Banadir. He urged further collaboration between the security agencies and district governments to ensure the safety of the capital.

The meeting also addressed other pressing issues, including improving sanitation and cleanliness in the city, boosting revenue collection efforts, preparing for the upcoming rainy season, and ensuring accountability in public service duties.

The Officials were reminded to carry out their responsibilities with dedication, integrity, and fear of God, and to ensure that they would be held accountable for their actions in serving the people.

Among those present at the meeting were the Deputy Governor of Security and Politics for Banadir, Mohamed Ahmed Diiriye (Yabooh), commanders from the Mogadishu Regional Guard, police and intelligence units, and local district chiefs.