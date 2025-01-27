Nigeria: Osimhen Heads to Court Over Assault Claims By Turkish Journalist

27 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has launched a defamation lawsuit against Turkish journalist Tolga Bozduman, who accused him of assault following Galatasaray's dramatic 3-3 draw with Dynamo Kyiv two weeks ago.

The 26-year-old Galatasaray forward, who has been in sensational form this season with 16 goals and five assists in 21 appearances, now faces scrutiny off the pitch amid growing controversy over the alleged incident.

Bozduman claimed that Osimhen became aggressive and punched him while he was attempting to take photos of the striker outside a venue.

Reports alleged that the Napoli loanee offered money to have footage of the altercation deleted, further fueling the controversy.

However, Osimhen has vehemently denied the allegations, labeling them as "false and malicious" through Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe.

