Namibia: Beach Volleyball Action Takes Center Stage

27 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Central Volleyball Association Beach Volleyball League gets underway at A Shipena Secondary School in Windhoek tomorrow.

The participating clubs have increased from the modest numbers last year, surpassing expectations. This shows that the sport is growing exponentially, says organiser Thomas Herbalife.

"We have seen a record number of 11 teams in the women's section, with the men's section having 15 teams set to put the stage on fire this Saturday," Herbalife said when speaking to Desert FM this week.

"The much anticipated volleyball action will have supporters on the edge of their seats for the remainder of the beach volleyball season scheduled to conclude on 22 February," he said.

"The interest shown by the clubs demonstrates nothing but a bright future for beach volleyball in the country.

"There is evident growth seen in the sport. We have the showdown early on Saturday with the men's teams, while the women's matches are scheduled for later in the day," said Herbalife.

He said the league will showcase a mixture of novices and experienced players, who ply their trade locally for different teams.

"We are without a doubt going to have exciting volleyball action as teams vie to be crowned champions of this year's edition," he said.

The league coordinator called on the public to attend the games, promising exciting volleyball action on the day.

"Do not be bored at home doing nothing, instead make your way to A Shipena Secondary School for an unforgettable day of volleyball action," Herbalife says.

The opening match gets underway at 08h30, with a total of 23 matches to be played during the first leg.

All categories will play best of three sets, 15 points each set, including the tie set. No times are allocated to games, as games will be played one after the other.

