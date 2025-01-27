Southern Africa: Namibia Boosts Cybersecurity Efforts

26 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

MINISTER of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus has announced that they have made notable progress in Namibian cyberspace.

Theofelus, speaking at the ministry's annual staff meeting yesterday morning, said the national cybersecurity strategy and awareness raising plan has been implemented.

"In addition to the existing agreement with Salt Essential IT, the ministry signed another angreement with LifeLine/ChildLine Namibia to promote safer online behaviours and instil a culture of cyber hygiene among different age groups.

"Equally, the national reporting portal for child sexual abuse material will be popularised. The portal allows anyone to anonymously report digitally abusive materials affecting children, with the view of combating cybercrimes towards them," she said.

Recently, Namibia reported on prominent victims of a cybersecurity breach that saw over 600 000 Telecom Namibia (TN) clients' details exposed.

Agriculture, water and land reform minister Calle Schlettwein, whose personal information is among those leaked in the cybersecurity breach at TN, says it is concerning that people's details have been made public.

Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board chief executive Nangula Uaandja says cyber-awareness in Namibia has been found to be lacking, and this should be a wake-up call for all institutions to take cybersecurity seriously.

Meanwhile, the communication ministry officially announced new reduced roaming charges between Namibia and Botswana in September 2024.

"The new roaming tariffs are expected to boost cross-border communication and strengthen ties between the two countries, effective since August 2024," Theofelus said.

According to her, the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia and the Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority directed the two countries' mobile network operators, namely TN, the Mobile

Telecommunications Company, Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited, Mascom Wireless Botswana and Orange Botswana, to reduce roaming prices.

She added that this collaboration is a testament to the ministry's efforts to deliver affordable communicationservices to all Namibians, which will ultimately have a positive snowball effect on other sectors such as trade, tourism and general cross-border connectivity.

"I am happy to inform you I have engaged my counterparts from Zimbabwe, Zambia and Angola to sign collaboration agreements that will include the harmonisation of roaming fees," she said.

"This will significantly improve the lives of our people living along the borders of the country through improved and affordable access to connectivity."

