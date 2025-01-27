Uganda: Museveni Says Prioritising Income Generation Is Key for Ugandans

President Museveni has called on the people of Mubende District to prioritize generating homestead income, emphasizing that other developments, such as tarmac roads and electricity, will follow.

He made the remarks today during the 39th anniversary celebration of the NRM/A liberation struggle, held under the theme, "Salutations to Those Who Re-Sanctified Our Homeland", at Mubende National Teachers' College, Mubende District.

Museveni was in the company of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni.

He assured the people of Mubende that poverty eradication is achievable through embracing government programs designed to improve livelihoods.

He highlighted the Parish Development Model (PDM) as a key initiative to empower communities, explaining that the

funds provided at the Parish level serve as capital to uplift households economically.

The president also promised that beneficiaries of PDM funds will not incur bank charges, as the government will cover those costs.

On the other hand, President Museveni reminded leaders of their responsibility to understand the needs of their communities, urging them to take note of the number of homesteads in their respective villages.

He stressed the importance of distinguishing between development and wealth creation, pointing out that infrastructure such as tarmac roads, electricity, and healthcare services are vital but cannot directly lift people out of poverty.

Reflecting on Uganda's economic journey, the President acknowledged the role of Mubende, Luweero, and Rwenzori in supporting the liberation struggle from 1981 to 1986.

He noted that, post-independence, only 9% of Ugandans were engaged in the money economy, with the rest relying

on subsistence farming. This trend was exacerbated during Idi Amin's regime.

However, he explained that significant progress has been made since then, with Uganda now advancing into the money economy and even venturing into automobile manufacturing, such as the Kiira Motors in Jinja.

The president shared that in 2013, only 32% of Ugandans were participating in the money economy. To address this, Operation Wealth Creation was introduced to provide seedlings, livestock, and other resources to communities.

However, after challenges arose, the government shifted its focus to the PDM, which allocates shs100 million annually to every parish.

Beneficiaries receive loans to engage in income-generating activities, such as the four-acre farming model, which

includes coffee, fruits, pasture for dairy cattle, food crops, and backyard projects like poultry or piggery.

President Museveni shared testimonies from successful PDM beneficiaries, including Mr. Ijara Martin from Serere, who demonstrated how the program is transforming lives.

He reiterated that PDM is tailored to benefit households with small pieces of land and encouraged residents to maximize its opportunities.

Babirye Milly Babalanda, the Minister for the Presidency, praised President Museveni's leadership, highlighting his patience and management skills as key to the success of the liberation struggle and the country's development.

At the same event, 61 persons were awarded for their exceptional contribution towards the development of Uganda.

The commemoration was attended by several dignitaries, including the Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, NRM First National Vice Chairman Alhaji Moses Kigongo, NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong, ministers, Members of Parliament, local and religious leaders.