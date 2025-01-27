Uganda: Museveni Promises to Tarmac 97 Kilometers of Lusalira-Nkonge-Ssekabule Road

President Museveni has yesterday while addressing the liberation day day ceremony, he pledged to tarmac the 97-kilometer Lusalira-Nkonge-Ssekabule road, which has long been a thorn in the side of the people of Mubende.

The road is located in Kassambya Constituency, where the first bullet of the 1981 war was fired at Kabamba Barracks.

While addressing dignitaries and locals at the National Teachers' College in Mubende, the President reflected on the district's underdevelopment in the past and how it has transformed since then.

"We used to pass through bushy roads here in Mubende as we were attacking. Mubende had only one road at that time," he said. "I remember how the district looked back then because it had only one road in the town. But now, we have improved the roads, and when you pass through Mubende, you can see how we have transformed the road network," President Museveni added.

The President also assured the people of Mubende that the government would continue providing essential services.

"We are now going to tarmac the road from Lusalira-Nkonge-Ssekabule, where Kabamba Barracks is situated," he stated.

Additionally, he pledged to work on the Myanzi-Kassanda-Bukuya road. "I know I have a debt to fulfill regarding the road from Myanzi-Kassanda-Bukuya, and I want to assure you that we shall work on it so our people can easily transport their goods," he said.

The President's pledges were warmly welcomed by the people of Mubende.

"We are really happy to hear the President himself pledge to work on the Lusalira-Nkonge-Ssekabule road because it has been a thorn in our hearts," said a local resident.

It should be noted that residents of Mubende, speaking to the Nile Post recently, had requested the President to leave a significant legacy in their area, which hosted the first-ever national ceremony.