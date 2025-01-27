Uganda: Museveni Heads to Lango for Parish Development Model Assessment

27 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni will starting tomorrow, Tuesday, be in Lango sub-region to assess the performance of the Parish Development Model in the area.

According to State House, the assessment tour of Lango will include visits to selected farmers, launching the presidential zonal industrial hub, meetings with local leaders, and the Lango subregion media fraternity.

"The tour will conclude with a public rally where the president will engage with the community and outline ongoing government initiatives, particularly focused on wealth creation. All members of the public, local leaders, and stakeholders are encouraged to participate," State House said on Monday.

The president has previously been to Teso, Bukedi, Bugisu, Sebei, and Busoga regions as part of the assessment tour for the Parish Development Model program.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.