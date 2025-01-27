Uganda: Museveni Heads to Lango for Parish Development Model Assessment

President Museveni will starting tomorrow, Tuesday, be in Lango sub-region to assess the performance of the Parish Development Model in the area.

According to State House, the assessment tour of Lango will include visits to selected farmers, launching the presidential zonal industrial hub, meetings with local leaders, and the Lango subregion media fraternity.

"The tour will conclude with a public rally where the president will engage with the community and outline ongoing government initiatives, particularly focused on wealth creation. All members of the public, local leaders, and stakeholders are encouraged to participate," State House said on Monday.

The president has previously been to Teso, Bukedi, Bugisu, Sebei, and Busoga regions as part of the assessment tour for the Parish Development Model program.