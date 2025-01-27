Kenya: Expedite IEBC Recruitment Process, Wetangula Urges Selection Panel

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged the newly sworn-in Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel to fast-track the process of putting in place a new commission that has been derailed for months due to legal cases.

Wetangula stated that the Parliamentary Service Commission will accord the panel all the necessary assistance.

"I urge the Selection Panel to expedite and conclude the recruitment process of the IEBC commissioners, at the earliest available opportunity in accordance with the law," he stated.

In July last year, President William Ruto assented to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) 2024 Bill which paved way for the reconstitution of the commission left vacant in January 2023.

The Act obligates the Commission to provide secretariat services and facilities to the Panel and to meet its expenditure.

"I have communicated to the Secretary to the Parliamentary Service Commission, Mr. Jeremiah Nyegenye to put in place all the necessary arrangements required to facilitate the work of the Panel as obligated by the law," he stated.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Justice Martha Koome implored the selection panel to desist from external influence that will compromise their mandate.

"Today you take on a responsibility that will shape the democratic future of our nation. Your oath of office is not a mere formality; it is a pledge of service to the people of Kenya," she said.

"It demands that you act with unwavering integrity, resisting any influence that seeks to compromise the credibility of this process. Your guiding principle must be merit, and merit alone," Koome remarked.

On January 24th, the High Court has given the green light for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel list to be forwarded to President William Ruto for appointment.

Justice Dola Chepkwony, in a ruling delivered on Friday, dismissed claims that the list lacked inclusivity, stating there was no evidence to prove that people living with disabilities were excluded or that the panel failed to meet gender and regional balance requirements.

The judge also rejected a petition challenging Azimio la Umoja's nomination process, noting that the claim that the coalition failed to conduct a competitive and open recruitment exercise could not be substantiated, as Azimio was not formally enjoined in the case.