Namibia: Goals, Heat, Rain - First Day of MTC Maris Cup Delivers

Day one of the MTC Maris Cup football tournament in Windhoek on Saturday delivered on its billing as 16 teams battled it out to get one step closer to N$1.5 million up for grabs.

The day began in the scorching heat before the crowd received some rain showers at the fully-packed Hage Geingob Stadium.

The day's first game saw newly promoted KK Palace beat log leader Khomas Nampol 3-0, with both goals coming in the second half.

Kaluluka Kalumbweka put Palace in the lead with a goal from a penalty spot, before Hambuko Abrahams scored two goals that ensured the newly-promoted, northern-based side qualified for the quarter-finals, which will be played at their home town on 1 and 2 February.

In the second match, between Young Africans and Young Brazilians, it took another second-half goal from Penda Mongudhi for Young Africans to book their place in the last eight.

Maelegy Ngaruzemo reacted to his side's win: "It was important for us to get this win. We are trying to replicate our form in the league."

The last two games of the day had to be decided on penalties after both ended in a draw in normal time.

Ven Blue Waters marched to the last eight by beating Okahandja United 4-3 on penalties, while fan favourite Eeshoke Chula Chula were knocked out 4-3 by Unam.

Reacting to his side's win, Unam's assistant coach, Wilem Mwedihanga, was proud of his players' hard work and determination.

"We knew the crowd was going to be here for Chula Chula, we just told the boys to keep the focus," he says.

The action continues on Sunday, with the early game between FC Ongos and Cuca Tops set to start at 11h00.

Later on, at 13h30, Bucks Buccaneers take on Julinho Athletic FC, and at 16h00 Tigers will take on Mighty Gunners.

The last game of the day will be between Debmarine Namibia Premier League defending champions African Stars and newly promoted coastal side Blue Boys at 18h30.