Namibia: Man Arrested After Ohangwena Woman Is Shot With Arrow in Stomach

A man (32) has been arrested after allegedly shooting a woman (44) with an arrow in the stomach at Eexwa village at Eenhana.

Ohangwena's crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Melanie Mbuuru, confirmed the incident on Sunday, saying it took place on Friday.

"It is alleged that the suspect used a traditional bow and arrow to shoot the victim in the stomach, and the arrow got stuck inside the victim's stomach," she said.

Mbuuru said the woman was transported to Eenhana State Hospital in a critical condition and was later transferred to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

The suspect was charged with attempted murder and is expected to appear in the Eenhana Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police investigations into the matter continue.